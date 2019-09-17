Blog Competitions UEFA Champions League Chelsea vs Valencia injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Chelsea vs Valencia injury update & predicted starting line-ups

17 September, 2019 Chelsea, UEFA Champions League, Valencia

Chelsea host Valencia on Tuesday aiming to make a winning return to the Champions League.

The Blues missed out on last season’s competition, but gained excellent compensation by winning the Europa League.

Manager Frank Lampard has been dealt a blow ahead of the game, with defender Antonio Rudiger picking up a groin injury at Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend.

N’Golo Kante and Emerson Palmieri also miss out, while youngsters Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi are not yet fit enough to be considered for first-team action.

Chelsea have an impressive record against Valencia, winning three and drawing three of their previous six meetings.

They last met at Stamford Bridge back in 2011, with Chelsea recording a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Predicted starting line-ups:

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Christensen, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham.

Valencia: Cillessen; Wass, Gabriel, Garay, Gaya, Ferran Torres, Coquelin, Parejo, Guedes, Rodrigo, Gameiro.

Stan Collymore reacts to spat between Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings and Answar El Ghazi
West Ham fans react to Andriy Yarmolenko display vs Aston Villa

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).