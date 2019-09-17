Chelsea vs Valencia injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Chelsea host Valencia on Tuesday aiming to make a winning return to the Champions League.
The Blues missed out on last season’s competition, but gained excellent compensation by winning the Europa League.
Manager Frank Lampard has been dealt a blow ahead of the game, with defender Antonio Rudiger picking up a groin injury at Wolverhampton Wanderers over the weekend.
N’Golo Kante and Emerson Palmieri also miss out, while youngsters Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi are not yet fit enough to be considered for first-team action.
Chelsea have an impressive record against Valencia, winning three and drawing three of their previous six meetings.
They last met at Stamford Bridge back in 2011, with Chelsea recording a comfortable 3-0 victory.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Christensen, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pedro, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham.
Valencia: Cillessen; Wass, Gabriel, Garay, Gaya, Ferran Torres, Coquelin, Parejo, Guedes, Rodrigo, Gameiro.