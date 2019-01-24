Blog Competitions English League Cup Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur confirmed starting line-ups

24 January, 2019 Chelsea, English League Cup, Tottenham


Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday aiming to book their place in the final of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues trail 1-0 after the first leg, but will fancy their chances of overturning the deficit against Mauricio Pochettino’s injury-hit Spurs.

Manager Mauricio Sarri will be looking for a reaction from his team following Saturday’s league defeat at Arsenal.

Sarri accused his players of lacking the mentality needed to compete at the top level and they have an opportunity to prove him wrong at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides last reached the final of the competition back in 2015, with Chelsea recording a 2-0 victory.

The home side are priced at 8/13 to win the game, with Spurs on offer at 9/2 and the draw available at 29/10.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Tottenham looking to sign PSG's Adrien Rabiot
Alan Shearer doubts if Newcastle United will spend any money in the January transfer window

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).