Chelsea star wants to join Tottenham, Blues won’t sanction the move

Michy Batshuayi wants to move to Tottenham Hotspur, but Chelsea won’t deal with their London rivals.
Respected journalist Alan Myers has claimed that the striker is eager to seal a switch to Spurs, but the Blues won’t sanction a loan move.
The Belgium international spent the first half of the season on loan with Valencia, but his deal was cut short.
Chelsea had reportedly agreed on terms with West Ham United and Real Betis over a loan move for the striker.
However, his wages proved to be a stumbling block for both clubs.
Batshuayi’s demands are believed to be unrealistic for a player that has scored just eight Premier League goals since moving to Chelsea for £33 million in 2016.
His representatives are understood to have offered the 25-year-old to Spurs, with their client now completely out of favour at Stamford Bridge.
Gonzalo Higuain’s arrivial at Chelsea has pushed him further down the pecking order, but his current club are unwilling to stengthen a top four rival.