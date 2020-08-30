Chelsea submit €20m offer for Edouard Mendy

Chelsea are looking to sign Edouard Mendy this summer and the Blues are looking to offer €20 million for the goalkeeper.

According to reports (via GFFN), the Blues failed with their first offer for the goalkeeper earlier this week and they are now set to submit an improved bid for him.





Breaking | Chelsea have submitted a 2nd offer for Rennes goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, worth €20m, according to Goal France – more follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 29, 2020

It will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with Rennes in the coming weeks now.

Chelsea are in desperate need of a quality keeper and Mendy should prove to be a useful option for them.

It seems that Kepa has lost Frank Lampard’s trust after numerous costly errors this past season and the Spaniard will need to be upgraded on.

Mendy would add competition, quality and depth to the position.

It will be interesting to see if Kepa can improve his game and retain his place as the club’s first-choice keeper next season.

€20 million seems like a reasonable fee to pay for Mendy and the 28-year-old could prove to be a bargain for the Blues next season if he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly.

Chelsea have had a fantastic transfer window so far and if they can end it with the signings of Mendy and Havertz, it would be one of their best summer transfer windows in a long time.