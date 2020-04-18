Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham showers praises on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has showered praises on his Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Harry Kane, dubbing him the best in the world in the position.
The 22-year-old has trained alongside the Spurs star at international level with the Three Lions and has seen him in action first-hand for both club and country.
Kane has impressed Abraham and the Chelsea star will hope to emulate the striking prowess of the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner going forward.
“(He’s)The best striker in the world,” the Blues striker said during Copa 90’s FIFA 20 match against Ryan Sessegnon on YouTube.
“Just training with Harry (Kane) is crazy. Drills after drills.
“Even when we just had little things like set-pieces before a game, the ball came to him in the box and everyone was just chilling and relaxing, Kane just banged it into the top corner. You could just look at him and “wow”‘.”
Abraham has 13 league goals and three assists in 25 appearances to his name this term, and is slowing proving that he has what it takes to be a top striker for a top-flight side following loan spells in the English Championship.
Injuries have limited Kane to just 20 league games this term, but he has managed to score 11 times, and the 26-year-old is widely regarded as the best striker in the league.
While the Spurs man remains England’s first-choice, he has a youngster like Abraham breathing down his neck for the starting spot, and it will be interesting to see if the Chelsea academy graduate can pip him to it going forward.