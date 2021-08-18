Chelsea signing Zappacosta has been a disaster

Davide Zappacosta looks set to leave Chelsea after a disappointing four-year stint at Stamford Bridge. The 29-year-old has been on the periphery since 2019 and finds two right-backs ahead of him in the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel, so the writing has been on the wall for years.

Zappacosta joined Chelsea for £23m from Torino in 2017 and has gone on to make 52 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals with four assists. The Italian international has started only 13 Premier League games for the Blues in four years and his market value has dropped to £7.2m as a result.

Zappacosta’s inability to nail down a regular place in the first-team led to him seeking loan moves away – AS Roma (August 2019 – August 2020), Genoa (September 2020 – June 2021). The 29-year-old finds himself behind Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta under Tuchel, so he’s left with no choice but to leave.

And the fact Zappacosta’s contract is up in 2022 means Chelsea need to cash in this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing next year. The right-back has largely been a flop in West London and won’t be remembered upon too fondly by supporters, so many will be eagerly anticipating his departure.

Chelsea are expecting to take a big hit on the Italian defender when he’s sold this summer, as his market value has dropped by more than 66%. But getting his £69k-per-week/£3.9m-a-year salary off the wage bill will be one positive. A return to Italy appears to be on the cards.

