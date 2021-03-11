Chelsea set to cut losses on Timo Werner

Chelsea may allow Timo Werner to leave the club as early as this summer, according to a report by Football Insider.

Werner arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer for approximately £45 million following four stellar seasons in the Bundesliga at RB Leipzig.





It was hoped that the forward would be one of the key difference makers as Chelsea looked to mount a title charge.

However, this hasn’t been the case. The German has netted just five Premier League goals all season, including just one in his last 19 league outings. In front of goal, he has been extremely wasteful, squandering several clear cut chances.

This summer, the Blues may cut their losses on Werner and sell him for whatever they can get, reports Football Insider.

The Germany international signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge just last summer. However, many at the club believe he won’t see out his contract, and he may be on the move in the upcoming transfer window.

Despite his underwhelming season, the forward would still fetch a reasonable price. During his time at RB Leipzig, he scored 95 goals in 159 appearances in all competitions.

This form attracted the attention of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, but the Reds could not get the deal over the line.

At just 25 years of age, Werner still has plenty of time to turn his fortunes around and rediscover his best form – although perhaps he’d be better off trying to elsewhere.

Werner was part of a busy summer at Chelsea. The South-West Londoners spent over £200m, also bringing in Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Ben Chilwell.

Elsewhere at Stamford Bridge, the club are reportedly competing with Arsenal for Inter Milan man Achraf Hakimi.