Chelsea set asking price for Tiemoue Bakayoko amid Paris Saint-Germain interest

Chelsea are prepared to sanction the sale of midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko when the transfer window reopens at the end of the season, a report from Le10Sport claims.
The Frenchman joined the Blues from AS Monaco in the summer of 2017 and he had an average debut season where he struggled to cope with the pace of the Premier League.
He has since spent time on loan with AC Milan and AS Monaco respectively and the Blues are now prepared to sanction his permanent exit during the summer.
As per Le10Sport, the capital outfit are willing to part ways with the France international and they have set an asking price of around £31m for his services.
Paris Saint-Germain are known to be long-term admirers of the 25-year-old but they may be reluctant to pay more than £26m for the former Rennes youngster.
Bakayoko currently has just over two years remaining on his Blues contract and the club are keen to offload him at the earliest to recoup funds for potential summer additions.
Still, Frank Lampard’s side may have to reconsider the price tag of Bakayoko, considering football teams have been hampered by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
A recent report suggested that Bakayoko would prefer a return to the Rossoneri but he may find it hard to refuse the prospect of joining Les Parisiens, if an offer comes by.
Bakayoko has previously described Les Parisiens as the club of his heart and city and admitted that he would welcome a return to Paris, where he was born and spent his childhood days.
Meanwhile, the Frenchman built up a close relationship with sporting director Leanardo during his time at Milan and the 50-year-old has since made the switch to Parc des Princes in a similar capacity.
A reunion could be on the cards, if the club can strike a suitable agreement with the Blues.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com