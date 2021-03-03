Chelsea receive double injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash

Chelsea have received a double injury boost ahead of the Premier League clash against Liverpool on the road on Thursday night, The Athletic reports.

Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as the Blues manager during the last week of January, and the club have since stayed unbeaten in all competitions.





The west London giants had the chance to jump into the fourth spot last weekend but missed the opportunity with a goalless draw against Manchester United at home.

They are scheduled to face holders Liverpool at Anfield tomorrow and have received a timely boost on the injury front.

Thiago Silva has been sidelined for the past four weeks with a hamstring issue, but he was present in full training during Tuesday’s session.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was also involved after overcoming a minor injury scare against United, where he was substituted at half-time with a knee problem.

Sportslens view:

Silva may be 36, but he has been a key player for the Blues at the heart of the defence with his leadership duties.

Initially, it was suggested that his absence would be a blow for the club, but that has not been the case.

Andreas Christensen, who replaced him in the back three, has formed a solid partnership with Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta.

Tuchel previously said that he wants to be cautious with Silva’s fitness and won’t rush him back to first-team action.

At most, the centre-back will have two training sessions under his belt before the game, and it won’t come as a surprise if Silva starts on the bench.

Hudson-Odoi has been swapped regularly with Reece James for the right wing-back position since Tuchel’s arrival.

He started the previous game against United. James may now get the nod as the Blues search for their first league win at Anfield since 2014.

