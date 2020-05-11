Chelsea ready to sign Declan Rice this summer

Chelsea have identified Declan Rice as a target this summer.
As per Mirror, the Blues are looking at him as a long term replacement for Kante.
The 29-year-old Frenchman has been linked with a move away (Real Madrid are keen on the player) and if he does leave Stamford Bridge, Lampard will have to bring in a top-quality alternative.
Rice has been outstanding for West Ham but he is not quite at Kante’s level yet.
That said, he has the talent to develop into a Premier League star with the right coaching and experience.
It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can agree on a fee with West Ham. The London clubs are bitter rivals and the Hammers might not want to sell a key player to them.
Rice might be tempted to return to Stamford Bridge, but agreeing on a fee will be tough for Chelsea.
Chelsea can offer the defensive midfielder better wages and the chance to play European football regularly.
Also, they are a far better team with far more ambition as compared to West Ham.
It will be interesting to see if Chelsea make an offer for Rice in the coming weeks. The 21-year-old player might have to force the move in order for West Ham to consider a sale to a rival club.