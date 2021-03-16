Chelsea plan contract talks with Antonio Rudiger before Euro 2020

Chelsea are planning contract talks with Antonio Rudiger to extend his deal beyond the European Championships this summer, The Mail reports.

The Germany international was largely out-of-favour under former boss Frank Lampard and was linked with a loan move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.





Rudiger made only four league appearances until Lampard’s dismissal in January, but his fortunes have changed under Thomas Tuchel.

He has completed the full 90 minutes in nine of the 10 league matches under his compatriot, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

It is now reported that Tuchel is determined to keep hold of Rudiger and wants the club to sort out his future before Euro 2020 later this year.

The centre-back is likely to play a key role for the national side, and the Blues want to avoid potential transfer interest from other clubs.

Rudiger’s current deal expires in June next year, and Paris Saint-Germain are one of the clubs keeping a close watch on the situation.

Sportslens view:

Rudiger has been solid defensively for the Blues, playing regularly on the left side of the back three since Tuchel arrived at the helm.

He has the occasional tendency to make defensive errors, scoring a comedic own goal last month with a backpass beyond Edouard Mendy.

He has still emerged as a key part of the defensive set-up under Tuchel, and the club are keen to sort out his future before his international commitments this summer.

With the way things have gone, there is no reason why the defender will snub a contract extension, although the Blues will need to meet his demands.

Rudiger will enter the final year of his deal in July, and the 28-year-old may be eyeing a final bumper contract for the next five seasons.

Les Parisiens are capable of meeting his requirements, and the Blues need to act soon to convince him into committing his long-term future to the club.

Rudiger is valued at £22.5 million, per Transfermarkt. He has made 135 appearances in all competitions for the west London giants to date.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com