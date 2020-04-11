Chelsea optimistic about signing Everton target Gabriel

Chelsea are optimistic about signing the Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.
According to Julien Laurens from ESPN, all parties are optimistic about securing the agreement soon.
Everton are interested in the player as well but it would be tough for them to outmuscle Chelsea.
The Blues are financially well-equipped and they are a much more attractive project.
Gabriel has done well for Lille and it will be interesting to see how he performs in the Premier League.
Chelsea could use a talented centre back like him next season and it should prove to be a good signing if the player adapts to English football.
Currently, the Blues have just one reliable centre back in Rudiger.
As per the report from ESPN, Lampard is looking for a left-footed centre back and Gabriel is the perfect fit.
The 22-year-old is very strong and aggressive in his style of play. He is also comfortable on the ball.
In theory, he could form a very good partnership with Antonio Rudiger.
Chelsea will have to pay around £30m for the player and the Blues should have no problems paying that kind of money.
The report adds that Lille are hoping to start a bidding war for their prized asset this summer.