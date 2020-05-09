Chelsea open talks to sign Ben Chilwell

Chelsea are looking to improve their defensive options this summer and the Blues are keen on Leicester City’s Ben Chilwell.
Ben Chilwell is one of the best left-backs in the league and he would be a tremendous addition to Frank Lampard’s side.
The 23-year-old is yet to reach his peak and he will only get better with experience. Signing him now would sort out Chelsea’s left-back position for years to come.
As per reports (via Express), Chelsea have already opened negotiations with Leicester for the player. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can come to an agreement soon.
Apparently, Chilwell has asked his agent to sort out a move to London this summer.
The left-back is a key player for Brendan Rodgers and the Foxes will not want to let him leave for cheap. If they are forced into a sale, they will look to recoup as much as they can for him.
Chelsea might have to pay a premium in order to land the Premier League ace this summer.
Frank Lampard has put together a talented young core at Chelsea so far and Chilwell would be the perfect addition to it.
The Blues aren’t the only ones after him this summer. The likes of Manchester City are keen as well.