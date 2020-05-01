Chelsea offer new deal to Tammy Abraham

Chelsea have opened talks with Tammy Abraham regarding a new long term contract.
As per Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Blues want him to sign a contract until 2025 and he will be paid around €8m per year. Talks are thought to be at an advanced stage right now.
Abraham has made the starting striker position his own this season and Frank Lampard will want to keep him at the club for as long as possible.
Agreeing on a new deal with him would be a major boost for the Blues.
The young striker has shown that he has what it takes to shine in the Premier League and he is only getting started. Abraham will only improve with experience and coaching.
The 22-year-old has scored 15 goals in the Premier League this season and he could develop into one of the best strikers in the league soon.
It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can secure the agreement soon. They are financially well-equipped to get the deal done.
Also, Abraham will want to stay and fulfill his potential with the Blues. He has been at the club 2004 and he will be hoping to guide his boyhood club to trophies in the coming seasons.
Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted to the news from Schira.
