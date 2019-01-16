Chelsea offer Michy Batshuayi to Everton

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has been offered to Everton this month.
The Belgian has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge after falling out of favour at the club.
According to HLN (report translated by SportWitness), Chelsea executive Marina Granovskaia has offered Everton the chance to sign the Belgian forward.
Everton have been linked with the player before and it will be interesting to see if they make their move now.
Marco Silva’s side are crying out for a number nine and Batshuayi could prove to be a solid addition. Despite his situation at Chelsea, the former Ligue 1 forward is a top talent and he will improve the Toffees.
Batshuayi has been linked with the likes of West Ham United and Monaco as well.
As per Telegraph, the player is valued at £40m and it will be interesting to see if his suitors are willing to stump up the cash for his services.
For a player in his situation, £40m is a steep asking price and Chelsea might have to lower their demands if they want him gone.
Everton have the financial muscle to pull this off but the Toffees might be looking to get him on a bargain.
Having said that, Silva must look to bring the Belgian in this month. He could be the Lukaku replacement Everton have been looking for. He would add pace, flair and goals to the Everton attack and transform them during the second half of the season.