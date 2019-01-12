Blog Competitions English Premier League Chelsea vs Newcastle United confirmed starting line-ups

12 January, 2019 Chelsea, English Premier League, Newcastle United


Chelsea host Newcastle United on Saturday hoping to maintain their grip on a top four place in the Premier League.

The Blues head into the game fourth in the table, four points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

They were disappointing in their last home league match, labouring to a goalless draw with Southampton.

Newcastle remain in relegation trouble after winning just four times this season.

Chelsea have lost just one of their last seven meetings with Newcastle in all competitions and are strongly fancied to pick up three points this weekend.

The home side are priced at 1/4 to win the game, with Newcastle on offer at 11/1 and the draw available at 9/2.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

