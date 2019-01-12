Chelsea vs Newcastle United confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea host Newcastle United on Saturday hoping to maintain their grip on a top four place in the Premier League.
The Blues head into the game fourth in the table, four points behind third-placed Tottenham Hotspur.
They were disappointing in their last home league match, labouring to a goalless draw with Southampton.
Newcastle remain in relegation trouble after winning just four times this season.
Chelsea have lost just one of their last seven meetings with Newcastle in all competitions and are strongly fancied to pick up three points this weekend.
The home side are priced at 1/4 to win the game, with Newcastle on offer at 11/1 and the draw available at 9/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here is our starting 11 to play Newcastle today! 👊#CHENEW pic.twitter.com/58kGvT7jwG
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 12, 2019
TEAM NEWS:
Here’s how Newcastle United line up for tonight’s @premierleague clash against @ChelseaFC. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/6lGcBctQHN
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 12, 2019