Chelsea name Fikayo Tomori price as AC Milan talks progress

Chelsea have set their price for centre-back Fikayo Tomori, as Italian giants AC Milan look to strike a deal with the Blues.

Tomori has been at Chelsea since he was just seven years of age, progressing through their youth ranks from 2005 to 2016. He spent the early years of his professional career on loan in the Championship at Brighton and Hove Albion, Hull City and Derby County.





It was at the latter where he won the club’s Player of the Year award, playing under current manager Frank Lampard.

The defender made his breakthrough with Chelsea last season, making 15 starts in the league and four in the Champions League. It was this form that earned him a call up to the England national team, making his debut against Kosovo in November 2019.

However, things haven’t been as smooth for the 23-year-old this term, playing just 45 Premier League minutes all season. The arrival of Thiago Silva and the form of teammate Kurt Zouma has seen him fall down the pecking order.

As a result, the Englishman has been heavily linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge this January, with the likes of Leeds United, Newcastle United and Everton all rumoured to be interested in the Chelsea man.

However, it is looking increasingly likely that Tomori will be on his way to Serie A, with transfer window specialist Fabrizio Romano reporting on Twitter that AC Milan are in advanced talks to bring him in on loan this January.

Romano claims that the Rossoneri will have the option to purchase the Chelsea man for €30 million if the loan deal is completed.

Stefano Pioli’s men are flying in Serie A right now. They sit at the top of the league, three points ahead of bitter rivals Inter Milan, and seven clear of Juventus, who have won the previous nine titles.