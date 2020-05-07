Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko keen on AC Milan return

Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is understood to be keen on a reunion with AC Milan during the next transfer window, Calciomercato’s Fabrizio Romano has revealed.
The Frenchman joined the Blues from Monaco during the summer of 2017 and he had an average debut season where he struggled to adapt to the pace of the Premier League.
As a result, he was loaned out to the Rossoneri last term and he was one of their consistent performers after initially struggling to break into the starting lineup under manager Gennaro Gattuso.
Still, the Rossoneri missed out on Champions League qualification by the solitary point and that contributed to the departure of Gattuso while the club could not afford to sign Bakayoko permanently.
At the start of the current campaign, Bakayoko returned to AS Monaco on a season-long loan with the option to buy for £38m but Goal.com has confirmed that the club won’t trigger the clause.
It is now revealed that Bakayoko would prefer a return to the Rossoneri this summer, given he continues to have a close relationship with the club’s players and supporters.
The transfer valuations on players have significantly dropped with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and it is unlikely that the Blues will recoup the entire £40m fee paid for Bakayoko three years ago.
Milan have yet to express an interest in re-signing the Frenchman but Paris Saint-Germain are said to be monitoring his situation. The French champions are, however, reluctant to pay more than £26m for his services.
The 25-year-old has just over two years remaining on his Chelsea contract.
Stats from Transfermarkt.com