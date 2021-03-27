Chelsea could attempt to re-sign Romelu Lukaku, if they fail to land Erling Haaland

Chelsea could make a surprise move to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, if they are unable to land Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland this summer, The Telegraph claims.

The Blues spent more than £225m on new signings last summer, but the move has not proved effective with the club still far away from competing for the Premier League crown.





They are likely to be more changes to the squad in the next transfer window and it is reported that the club have their sights on signing a new number nine.

Haaland is their top name on their wishlist, but they face stiff competition with interest from Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona among others.

Hence, they may need an alternative option for the summer and The Telegraph’s Matt Law claims that the club could consider a surprise reunion with Lukaku.

Sportslens view:

Lukaku joined the Blues from Anderlecht in 2011 and he was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion and Everton before he made the permanent move to the latter in 2014.

He came close to rejoining the club from the Toffees in 2017 when Antonio Conte was the manager, but he eventually made the switch to Manchester United.

After a couple of seasons, the 27-year-old secured a transfer to Inter Milan where he finally got the chance to play under the guidance of Conte.

Lukaku has been a superb signing for the Nerazzurri with 59 goals in just 85 appearances and he is currently spearheading the club’s title charge.

Considering this, he does not have any reason to part ways with the San Siro giants, and it has been claimed that the club hold the same stance.

Lukaku may feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League, but it would come as a surprise if he leaves Inter, who are becoming a dominant force in Italy once again.

The Nerazzurri appear on course to lift their first Scudetto since 2010. They are six points ahead of AC Milan at the top with a game in hand after an eight-match winning run.

Lukaku, who is valued at £81 million (Transfermarkt), has bagged 19 goals and seven assists from 26 league games for Inter this season.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

