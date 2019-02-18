Chelsea roll out the big guns for clash with Manchester United

Chelsea and Manchester United go head-to-head in the FA Cup on Monday in what promises to be the tie of the fifth round.
The Blues returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Malmo in the Europa League on Thursday, following their 6-0 humiliation against Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend.
United suffered their first defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the hands of PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Chelsea have breezed through the FA Cup so far, beating Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday without conceding a goal.
The Red Devils have defeated Reading and Arsenal to reach the fifth round of the competition and will be eager to make further progress.
Chelsea beat United in last season’s final and are marginal favourites to book their place in the last eight.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Team news is in at the Bridge! 👊
Here's how the Blues line up… #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/rj2qmAuOfi
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 18, 2019
The news you've been waiting for — tonight's #MUFC team to face Chelsea in the #EmiratesFACup! 👇
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 18, 2019