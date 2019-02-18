Blog Competitions FA Cup Chelsea roll out the big guns for clash with Manchester United

Chelsea roll out the big guns for clash with Manchester United

18 February, 2019 Chelsea, FA Cup, Manchester United


Chelsea and Manchester United go head-to-head in the FA Cup on Monday in what promises to be the tie of the fifth round.

The Blues returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Malmo in the Europa League on Thursday, following their 6-0 humiliation against Manchester City in the Premier League last weekend.

United suffered their first defeat under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the hands of PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Chelsea have breezed through the FA Cup so far, beating Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday without conceding a goal.

The Red Devils have defeated Reading and Arsenal to reach the fifth round of the competition and will be eager to make further progress.

Chelsea beat United in last season’s final and are marginal favourites to book their place in the last eight.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Leeds fans react to the news of Clarke Oduor's new deal
Celtic fans react to Ryan Christie's display vs Kilmarnock

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).