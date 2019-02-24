Chelsea Man City lineups

Chelsea and Manchester City go head-to-head in the Carabao Cup Final on Sunday aiming to improve their impressive winning records in the competition.
Both clubs have won the League Cup on five previous occasions – a total bettered only by Liverpool.
Pep Guardiola’s side go into the game as holders after their 3-0 win over Arsenal in last year’s final.
The two teams met in the Premier League earlier this month, with City running out comfortable 6-0 winners.
However, Chelsea inflicted City’s first league defeat this season with a 2-0 success at Stamford Bridge in December.
City progressed to the final courtesy of a 10-0 aggregate victory over Burton Albion, while Chelsea needed penalties to see off Tottenham Hotspur.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here's how the Blues line up for #CHEMCI! 💪
February 24, 2019
Your City starting line-up for #CHEMCI… 🗒
XI | Ederson, Zinchenko, Laporte, Otamendi, Walker, Fernandinho, Silva (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero.
SUBS | Muric, Danilo, Kompany, Gundogan, Sane, Mahrez, Foden.@HaysWorldwide 🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/XH6b1krQ0z
February 24, 2019