Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says West Ham United are a really very dangerous team

West Ham United visit Stamford Bridge on Monday to face off with Chelsea, and the London duo have a lot to play for with next season’s Champions League and Europa League football on the line.
The Blues are aiming to finish in top-four, while the Hammers want to pip Wolverhampton Wanderers, Watford, Leicester City and Everton to seventh position.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side have won 12 of 32 league games this term, losing 14, and getting a victory away to Chelsea will be herculean.
West Ham have been inconsistent this term, but Blues manager Maurizio Sarri thinks they are still a very dangerous side on their day.
Reporter: “West Ham United, they’re very inconsistent, aren’t they. How do you expect them to play on Monday night?”
Sarri: “I think they are a really very dangerous team. Because, in the season, they were not able to have consistency. But they are a team with high quality. And so, in a single match, they can be very dangerous. It’s a difficult match.”
West Ham held Chelsea to a goalless draw last September and have picked up home wins against Manchester United and Arsenal thus far.
Their form away from the London Stadium is nothing to write home about though, with just four victories secured on the road out of 15.
They have drawn thrice and lost the remaining eight, and failure to arrest the poor run would see them miss out on the Europa League without a doubt.
Like Sarri has rightly pointed out, the Hammers can be very dangerous when on form, and Pellegrini and the fans will only hope the players come to the party at the Bridge on Monday.