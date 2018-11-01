Chelsea make contact with Suso’s agent amid Tottenham interest

Suso has become one of the most consistent performers in the Serie A since he left Liverpool for AC Milan in 2015. He has been spectacular in the last two seasons and since then has been targeted by several Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Tottenham and Liverpool.
He has been in phenomenal form in 2018/19 as well. In the 11 games he’s played this season, he has managed to register seven assists, more than any other player in the top five European leagues.
While his agent is ready to negotiate with AC Milan for pay rise, big Premier League clubs are already eyeing up a move for him. Suso has a release clause of £33m which is only valid for foreign clubs.
Milan are simply not willing to let go of their star player and want to scrap the release clause completely in the coming weeks.
According to reports from Calciomercato, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has identified him as a perfect player for the club. The Blues have even contacted Suso’s agent.
Earlier this week, Calciomercato claimed that Spurs are still interested in Suso. If that is the case, they must put a strong foot forward to lure him away to the north London club as Suso would be a massive addition to the squad.
With his flair, skill, technique, and versatility, he would add another dimension to the Spurs side. Spurs boss has admitted that he would like to bolster the squad in January, and Suso would be a superb addition to the side.