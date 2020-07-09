Chelsea make contact with Kai Havertz’s agent

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Kai Havertz in the recent weeks.

The reliable Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the attacker has informed Bayer Leverkusen of his desire to leave the club this summer.

Apparently, Chelsea have already been in touch with the player’s representatives and Kai would like to join the club as the next step in his career.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee now.

Romano further claims that Leverkusen value the player at €90m and Bayern Munich are out of the race after signing Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

Once the Blues submit a concrete offer, the player will consider personal talks.

Apparently, Timo Werner would push the player to sign for Chelsea this summer. Chelsea recently signed the German striker from RB Leipzig.

Havertz is a world-class talent and he would be a tremendous signing for Chelsea. The Blues have already improved their attack a lot with the signings of Werner and Ziyech. Havertz’s arrival would allow them to compete with the likes of City and Liverpool next season.

The 21-year-old attacker has 17 goals and 8 assists to his name this season.