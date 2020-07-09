Chelsea make contact with Kai Havertz’s agent

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Kai Havertz in the recent weeks.

The reliable Fabrizio Romano has now revealed that the attacker has informed Bayer Leverkusen of his desire to leave the club this summer.

Apparently, Chelsea have already been in touch with the player’s representatives and Kai would like to join the club as the next step in his career.

Kai Havertz agents told to Bayer Leverkusen he wants to leave the club if an “important bid” will arrive on next weeks. Chelsea board have contacted Havertz agents and Kai “would like” Chelsea as next step because of the project – also Werner would push him to join. 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2020

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a fee now.

Romano further claims that Leverkusen value the player at €90m and Bayern Munich are out of the race after signing Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

Once the Blues submit a concrete offer, the player will consider personal talks.

Apparently, Timo Werner would push the player to sign for Chelsea this summer. Chelsea recently signed the German striker from RB Leipzig.

Havertz will consider talks about personal terms (until 2025) if Chelsea will make an official bid to Leverkusen soon. Bayern Münich out of the race for this summer after signing Sané.

Bayer asked today again €90M as price tag and have not received any official bid yet 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2020

Havertz is a world-class talent and he would be a tremendous signing for Chelsea. The Blues have already improved their attack a lot with the signings of Werner and Ziyech. Havertz’s arrival would allow them to compete with the likes of City and Liverpool next season.

The 21-year-old attacker has 17 goals and 8 assists to his name this season.