Chelsea looking to snap up John Stones from Man City

Chelsea could provide John Stones with an exit route out of Manchester City this summer.

The 26-year-old has fallen out of favour at Etihad and a move away would be ideal for him.





The Blues need more depth and quality at the back and Stones could prove to be a useful addition. Before his move to City, the England international was one of the best young players in the league.

If Chelsea can coach him properly and help him regain that confidence and form, they could have a massive bargain on their hands.

Manchester City are prepared to cut their losses on the player and Chelsea are now considering a £20m bid for the player.

As per Mirror, Stones has fallen further down the pecking order after Nathan Ake’s arrival and Guardiola has lost faith in the player.

Lampard believes that he can resurrect the former Everton ace’s career and it will be interesting to see if the Blues can bring him to Stamford Bridge in the coming weeks.

Stones has the talent and technical ability, but he needs to work on his positioning and decision making at the back.

£20m would be a reasonable fee for him this summer and it could be a gamble worth taking.