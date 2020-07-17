Chelsea looking to offer West Ham players in exchange for Declan Rice

Chelsea are keen on signing the West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

According to Football Insider, they are willing to offer the Hammers players in exchange for the 21-year-old defensive midfielder.





Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma and Michy Batshuayi are thought to be the players Chelsea plan to use in a deal for the West Ham star.

Rice is a former Chelsea academy graduate and he has developed into a quality Premier League player. He could be the ideal long term replacement for Ngolo Kante.

It will be interesting to see if the Blues can agree on a fee with their London rivals now.

Rice is likely to be tempted to return to Stamford Bridge this summer. It would be a major step up in his career and he will feel the need to prove himself at Chelsea as well.

The player did not manage to showcase his true potential at the club before and he will feel that he has unfinished business at Chelsea.

West Ham could use players like Zouma and Batshuayi next season and they should seriously consider signing one of them in exchange. Rice is a top talent and he is likely to move on eventually. The Hammers must look to make the most of this situation.