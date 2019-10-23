Chelsea loan star has a bright future

Chelsea aren’t exactly short of midfielders. Particularly those of the younger variety. Mason Mount has come through this season, following on from Ruben Loftus-Cheek making his mark last year. Add young Scottish prodigy Billy Gilmour into the equation, and it’s easy to see Chelsea have a bright future ahead in the middle of the park.
There is another name that could yet turn out to be an asset at Stamford Bridge. That name is Conor Gallagher. The 19-year-old is spending the season on loan with Charlton Athletic in The Championship. So far the Chelsea youth product has made a stunning start, scoring five goals, with two assists, from 12-appearances.
Comparisons
His start to life in the second tier has been similar to that of Mount. The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Derby County, narrowly missing out on promotion to The Premier League.
Style of play
Gallagher possesses a wide range of passing, and his positional play when getting forward makes him a great outlet to feed off a striker. The youngster looks comfortable in a defensive midfield role, as well as an attacking one. Fundamentally he’s a box-to-box midfielder.
International pedigree
International Recognition has been realised at a higher level recently. Being part of the successful Under-17 World Cup squad in 2017 is the highlight of the 19-year-olds career so far. Since then Gallagher has moved on through the ranks, and made recently made his Under-21 debut against Slovenia.
Moving forward
The future relies on Gallagher continuing his fine form. It’s still early days, but the signs are good that the Epsom-born midfielder can push on to become a part of Frank Lampard’s future Chelsea squad.
For now he has to knuckle down and concentrate on life at The Valley. The Addicks are in Championship action tonight with a trip to Bristol City. Gallagher will expect to be involved, as Charlton look to climb back into the play-off places.