Chelsea keen on Niklas Sule

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule.

Apparently, Thomas Tuchel is looking to bring in defensive reinforcements in the summer and has identified the 29-cap German international as a potential target.





True ✅ On the shortlist of @ChelseaFC is beside David Alaba and Dayot Upamecano also Niklas Süle @SPORTBILD @FCBayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 3, 2021

Sule is highly rated in Germany and could prove to be a superb long-term investment for the Blues.

The 25-year-old centre-back has started just eight league games for Bayern this season and needs to play more regularly in order to continue his development and fulfil his world-class potential.

Chelsea will hope to lure him to Stamford Bridge with the assurance of regular game time.

Bayern are thought to be keen on Dayot Upamecano and his arrival could push Sule further down the pecking order.

The Blues are in desperate need of defenders and they will have to upgrade on the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season.

The Spaniard is in the twilight of his career right now and Rudiger has been quite inconsistent since his move to Chelsea.

Sule could be the ideal partner for Thiago Silva for the Blues and it remains to be seen if the Premier League club can convince the German champions to part with him at the end of this season.

According to journalist Christian Falk, the Blues are also keeping tabs on David Alaba and Upamecano.

Alaba is expected to leave as a free agent at the end of this season while Upamecano has been linked with several European clubs.