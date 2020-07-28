Chelsea keen on Manchester United’s Dean Henderson

Chelsea are keen on signing the talented Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson this summer.

As per Mirror, the Blues are ready to hand him a bumper contract worth around £170,000-a-week. They believe that a fee of around £55m would be enough to sign the 23-year-old.





Henderson has been one of the best keepers in the league this season and he will be hoping to break into the Manchester United starting lineup next year. If the Old Trafford outfit cannot guarantee him first-team football, Chelsea could provide him with an exit route.

De Gea is currently the undisputed starter at Manchester United, despite his dip in form.

Henderson has been on loan at Sheffield United this season and he will want to sort out his long term future in the summer. It will be interesting to see if United can convince him to stay.

As for Chelsea, they need to upgrade on Kepa if they want to challenge for titles next year and Henderson would be a solid addition for them. He has been comfortably better than the Chelsea player this season.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues are now successful in poaching one of their rivals’ most talented young players this summer.