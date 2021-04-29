Chelsea keen on a reunion with Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland in recent weeks.

According to reports, the Blues have realised that the transfer might not be possible this summer and have now turned their attention towards Romelu Lukaku.





The Belgian has been exceptional for Inter Milan this season and could help them win the Serie A title.

The Sun claims that Chelsea will look to sign the Belgian in a £90 million-plus deal (would be a club-record signing) this summer.

The striker joined Chelsea in 2011 and was sold permanently to Everton in 2014 after making just 15 appearances for the Blues in all competitions.

Lukaku failed to score a single goal during his time at Stamford Bridge, but his loan spells at West Bromwich Albion and Everton were highly successful.

The Belgian put up excellent numbers during his seven seasons in the Premier League with West Brom, Everton and Manchester United.

Lukaku hit the ground running in Italy, scoring 34 goals for Inter last season. He has added another 27 to his tally this term and is undoubtedly one of the best goalscorers in world football.

Signing Lukaku would improve Chelsea immensely, and the Belgian would be a tremendous upgrade on Timo Werner.

Although Haaland is younger, Lukaku is arguably a more complete forward right now and would have no trouble adapting to the Premier League.

The Blues need a reliable goalscorer to challenge for the Premier League title next season, and Lukaku’s signing could be a game-changer.

However, he has a contract until 2024 and Inter are under no pressure to sell him just yet.

They paid a club-record fee of €80m for him in 2019, and Chelsea’s bid might not be enough to convince the Serie A leaders.

