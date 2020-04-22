Chelsea interested in Philippe Coutinho with Jadon Sancho fancied to join Man United: report

Chelsea are considering a move for Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona as they believe Manchester United are leading the race to sign Jadon Sancho, ESPN reports.
The Blues have already landed the signature of Hakim Ziyech from Dutch giants Ajax but they are still looking to reinforce their attack for the 2020/21 campaign.
According to ESPN, the west London giants have not given up on luring Sancho from Borussia Dortmund but they fear that United are better placed to land the England international.
As a result, they have earmarked Coutinho as an alternative option but they are only planning to propose a season-long loan move for the Brazil international.
The 27-year-old is currently on a temporary deal with Bayern Munich where he has fared well with nine goals and eight assists from 32 appearances across all competitions.
Still, the German side are unlikely to sign him on a permanent basis for the £97m buy-out clause agreed and he is due to return to the Camp Nou at the end of the season.
The former Liverpool man is capable of playing anywhere in the attack but he has had the preference for the number 10 position during the prime phase of his career.
Mason Mount has been the regular choice for the Blues in that role this season but he may have to play as the understudy to Coutinho, should the Brazilian make the move to Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are facing the prospect of losing a number of senior players for free this summer. Olivier Giroud, Pedro and Willian could part ways with the club when their contracts expire.
