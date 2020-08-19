Chelsea hoping to sign Kai Havertz within ten days

Chelsea are hoping to sign the German midfielder Kai Havertz within the next ten days.

According to Bild (via Express), Leverkusen will begin their pre-season camp on the 28th of August and Chelsea are hoping to finalise Havertz’ signing before that.





The Blues have been monitoring Havertz for a while now and it would be a major coup for them if they managed to sign the Leverkusen star.

Havertz has picked up 18 goals and nine assists this past season for the Bundesliga side and he would improve Chelsea’s attack massively.

The Blues have already signed Timo Werner from Leipzig and the addition of Havertz will allow them to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

The German midfielder is a world class talent and even though he is only 21 right now, he is good enough to start for most Premier League teams.

As per the report from Bild, Leverkusen want £90m for Havertz and they are expecting a written offer from the Premier League side soon.

The player has already agreed personal terms with the Blues.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal over the line in the coming weeks now.