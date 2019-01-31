Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chelsea have agreed terms with West Ham over loan deal for Michy Batshuayi

Chelsea have agreed terms with West Ham over loan deal for Michy Batshuayi

31 January, 2019 English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours, West Ham


According to Guardian journalist, Ed Aarons, Chelsea have agreed on the terms with West Ham United and Real Betis, over a loan deal for striker Michy Batshuayi.

He claimed on his personal Twitter account that the player will decide where to go soon, unless Everton make a late permanent move for him.

Sky Sports reported yesterday that the West Ham are considering making an approach to sign Batshuayi on loan.

The Belgium international has spent the first half of the season on loan with Valencia, but his deal was cut short.

Ideally, Chelsea want to sell Batshuayi on a permanent deal, rather than agreeing to another loan. However, it seems that the Belgian striker could move out again on loan and West Ham could be a possible destination.

West Ham rejected a move from Valencia for Javier Hernandez, but Lucas Perez could leave the club on the deadline day.

Batshuayi is a fantastic striker, and would be a terrific addition to the West Ham squad. Everton are also interested, but the Toffees will have to pay a massive £35m for his signature.

Report: Aston Villa have completed deal for Tyrone Mings
Photo: Antonio Barreca arrives at Newcastle training ground for medical

About The Author

saikat

Football writer. Mass com graduate from University of Bedfordshire. Loves championship football. Contact - saikat@sportslens.com