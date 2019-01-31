Chelsea have agreed terms with West Ham over loan deal for Michy Batshuayi

According to Guardian journalist, Ed Aarons, Chelsea have agreed on the terms with West Ham United and Real Betis, over a loan deal for striker Michy Batshuayi.
He claimed on his personal Twitter account that the player will decide where to go soon, unless Everton make a late permanent move for him.
— Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) January 31, 2019
Sky Sports reported yesterday that the West Ham are considering making an approach to sign Batshuayi on loan.
The Belgium international has spent the first half of the season on loan with Valencia, but his deal was cut short.
Ideally, Chelsea want to sell Batshuayi on a permanent deal, rather than agreeing to another loan. However, it seems that the Belgian striker could move out again on loan and West Ham could be a possible destination.
West Ham rejected a move from Valencia for Javier Hernandez, but Lucas Perez could leave the club on the deadline day.
Batshuayi is a fantastic striker, and would be a terrific addition to the West Ham squad. Everton are also interested, but the Toffees will have to pay a massive £35m for his signature.