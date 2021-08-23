Chelsea fans react to Tino Livramento’s home debut for Southampton

By
Sri Aswin
-

A section of Chelsea fans were impressed by Tino Livramento’s performance during Southampton’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester United.

Livramento was the Blues’ young Player of the Year last season but opted to leave for the Saints to secure regular first-team football.

He had a promising debut at Everton last weekend and came up with another positive display against the Red Devils in front of Saints supporters.

Livramento started the game at right-back but moved into the right side of the midfield after the interval. He stayed consistent with his performance.

The 18-year-old managed three take-ons – only Paul Pogba registered more. He was also solid defensively with six interceptions and two clearances.

Livramento has settled in perfectly since his introduction to first-team football, and some Blues fans believe they could eventually re-sign him.

The Blues sold Livramento for just £5 million last month, but they have the option to reacquire his services with a reported buy-back clause of around £40m.

Twitter reactions:

The Blues were obviously keen to keep Livramento but decided to cash in as he had entered the final year of his contract with no plans to renew.

It was a clever decision to include a buy-back clause, and the Blues could make an approach to re-sign him in the future if he continues to excel.

For now, they have sufficient options with Reece James excelling in the right wing-back role while Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi can provide cover.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com and WhoScored.com

Read: Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Gabriel Jesus after Norwich City rout.