Chelsea fans react to Tino Livramento’s home debut for Southampton

A section of Chelsea fans were impressed by Tino Livramento’s performance during Southampton’s 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester United.

Livramento was the Blues’ young Player of the Year last season but opted to leave for the Saints to secure regular first-team football.

He had a promising debut at Everton last weekend and came up with another positive display against the Red Devils in front of Saints supporters.

Livramento started the game at right-back but moved into the right side of the midfield after the interval. He stayed consistent with his performance.

The 18-year-old managed three take-ons – only Paul Pogba registered more. He was also solid defensively with six interceptions and two clearances.

Livramento has settled in perfectly since his introduction to first-team football, and some Blues fans believe they could eventually re-sign him.

The Blues sold Livramento for just £5 million last month, but they have the option to reacquire his services with a reported buy-back clause of around £40m.

Twitter reactions:

Tino Livramento is not technically part of the Chelsea Loan Army, but in a sense it is a ‘glorified loan’, as Chelsea have a €40 million buy back clause. Therefore, I wanted to give him a big shout for a brilliant display against Man United, resulting in him winning MOTM. 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/CjgpufNaG0 — Chelsea Loan Army (@CFCLoanArmy_) August 22, 2021

I’m 100% convinced that we‘ll buy back Livramento in a few years time — Mel 🇩🇪 ⭐️⭐️ (@MelCFC_) August 22, 2021

Yo Livramento is amazing🤩 — Malcom (@CFCMalcom) August 22, 2021

Livramento is so good man I'm so happy we have a buy back on him — kakz! (@CFCKakz) August 22, 2021

That was class from Livramento — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) August 22, 2021

We need to activate that buy back clause for livramento serious baller — forbes (@CfcForbo) August 22, 2021

The Blues were obviously keen to keep Livramento but decided to cash in as he had entered the final year of his contract with no plans to renew.

It was a clever decision to include a buy-back clause, and the Blues could make an approach to re-sign him in the future if he continues to excel.

For now, they have sufficient options with Reece James excelling in the right wing-back role while Cesar Azpilicueta and Callum Hudson-Odoi can provide cover.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com and WhoScored.com

Read: Pep Guardiola heaps praise on Gabriel Jesus after Norwich City rout.