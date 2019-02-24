Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chelsea fans react to the massive bust up between Sarri and Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea fans react to the massive bust up between Sarri and Kepa Arrizabalaga

24 February, 2019 Chelsea, English Premier League, Manchester City, Transfer News & Rumours


Manchester City won the Carabao Cup final on penalties today.

Raheem Sterling scored the winning goal for his side in a fiercely contested game at the Wembley stadium.

However, the result or the performance did not steal the headlines in the end.

Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga’s refusal to come off in the dying minutes of extra time will take all the attention.

Maurizio Sarri wanted Willy Caballero in goal for the penalty shootout but the Spaniard refused the substitution.

The Chelsea boss’ furious reaction to the situation added to the chaos on the touchline.

At the end of extra time, Sarri had to be restrained by Antonio Rudiger as the Italian tried to confront the Chelsea keeper.

Kepa’s show of disrespect towards the Chelsea manager has attracted a lot of criticism from the Chelsea fans as well as the fans of other clubs.

Chelsea fans have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts on the incident and here are some of the reactions.

Tottenham keeping tabs on Pablo Fornals
Rangers fans react to Joe Worrall's display against Hamilton

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com