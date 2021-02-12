Chelsea fans react to Tammy Abraham’s match-winning display vs Barnsley

A selection of Chelsea fans praised Tammy Abraham following his match-winning display against Barnsley in the FA Cup fifth round last night.

The Blues were far from their best against the Tykes, who impressed with their defensive organisation and high pressing over the 90 minutes.





Abraham should have earned a penalty when Toby Sibbick made contact with his ankle in the 19th minute, but referee Martin Atkinson dismissed any foul play (no VAR present).

Still, the Blues were somewhat lucky to go into the break on level terms as Barnsley’s Callum Brittain squandered a couple of solid chances to find the back of the net.

The Blues eventually broke the deadlock in the 64th minute after Abraham tapped home from a low cross from Reece James, who came off the bench at the interval.

In the absence of VAR, it was initially suggested that Abraham was offside, but further replays showed that the right decision was made.

12 minutes from time, Abraham showed his defensive qualities as he made a wonderful goalline clearance after Kepa Arrizabalaga fumbled a free-kick in the box.

It was an average performance from the west London side but they ensured their qualification for the last eight of the cup competition.

Abraham was undoubtedly the man of the match with his crucial contributions on both ends of the field and some Blues fans praised him on Twitter following the game.

Twitter Reactions:

Tammy Abraham’s record from the start of last season to now: 49 starts

30 goals

12 assists

105 mins per G/A Hugely underrated. pic.twitter.com/o0S3KKmkeI — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) February 11, 2021

Abraham refusing treatment so he can stay on and defend the corner. 👏 — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) February 11, 2021

A good performance from Tammy Abraham — Little Degea (@DegeaLittle) February 11, 2021

Well done Abraham. Saved us. — Chelsea Extra 🏆 (@CFCExtra) February 11, 2021

It's not been a great game, been scrappy at times but we done a job. Shout out to Kepa, man with a new trim and some confidence injected. And what do I have to say about our MOTM Tammy Abraham, goal and that clearance, simply class💙 Bring on Sheffield at The Bridge💯 #BARCHE — El Diablo (@7Yogeswaran) February 11, 2021

The 23-year-old has been in-and-out of the starting line-up this term. He has still registered an impressive tally of 12 goals and six assists from 28 appearances.

He has been an unused substitute in the past two league games. The performance last night should boost his chances of starting against Newcastle United on Monday.

The Blues will host Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-final on either March 20 or 21.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com