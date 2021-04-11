Chelsea fans react to Kai Havertz’s display vs Crystal Palace

A selection of Chelsea fans on Twitter were delighted with the performance of Kai Havertz during the 4-1 Premier League win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Blues suffered an embarrassing 5-2 defeat to West Bromwich Albion last weekend, but they came up with a strong response with a convincing display at Selhurst Park.

Havertz opening the scoring for the Blues after just eight minutes and moments later, he delivered the assist for Christian Pulisic, who beat Vicente Guaita with a powerful shot at his near post.

In the 22nd minute, the German showed his class with a terrific flick from a long ball to put Patrick van Aanholt out of the game, but he was denied a great goal as his volley was brilliantly kept out by Guaita.

Goals from Kurt Zouma and Christian Pulisic on either side of Christian Benteke’s header sealed a comfortable 4-1 triumph, but Havertz could have had a hat-trick. He had a wonderful chance in the second half where he hit straight at the keeper.

Havertz was one of the top performers yesterday with a goal and an assist, but there is still room for improvement with his finishing. Here is how some of the Blues’ faithful reacted to his showing.

Twitter reactions:

Kai Havertz is 100% our best striker. He is simply too good. — Raf (@CFC_Raf) April 10, 2021

Havertz squaundered a good number of chances to add to his tally but his all round game was impressive — _RAPHAEL (@finallyRaphael) April 10, 2021

Kai Havertz’s last 5 starts for club and country: 5 games

2 goals

2 assists Game changer. pic.twitter.com/EzMxFmOY7M — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) April 10, 2021

What a win that! Solid performance!

Pulisic and Havertz were top class today, including kovacic Jorginho and Azpilicieta. Massive win for top 4. — Neeraj #CFC (@iamneerajjangid) April 10, 2021

Havertz been class today but his finishing is not that good. Needs to work on it if he's gonna continue as the ST but the rest of his play was top notch — Matty Hillis (@MattyHillis1) April 10, 2021

The Blues continued their league dominance over the Eagles, and yesterday’s victory was their seventh successive one against their London counterparts.

Havertz registered his first league goal for the Blues since October, and he looked menacing from the false number nine role as he created multiple scoring chances.

However, he needs to convert them on a regular basis to stake a claim for the role upfront ahead of the likes of Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Oliver Giroud.

It was the best league performance of his Blues career, and the onus remains on him to replicate the display which he has struggled to do thus far.

The Blues moved temporarily into the fourth spot with the victory over Palace.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com

Read: Chelsea set to cut their losses on Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer.