Chelsea fans react to John Terry’s reaction to Aston Villa goal

By
Alani Adefunmiloye
-

Chelsea came from behind to run out 2-1 winners at Aston Villa yesterday, with goals from Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud cancelling out Kortney Hause’s opener.

The hosts headed into the break with the lead, but it took just 15 minutes for the Blues to draw level when play restarted, and they were ahead two minutes later, securing their 15th Premier League win of the campaign, going five points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United and just three points behind third-placed Leicester City.


The victory helped boost Chelsea’s top-four chances, and it will be interesting to see if they can finish in the Champions League zone with games against Manchester City, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers still to come.

Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry had divided loyalty yesterday, and the Chelsea legend would have been in a sort of dilemma regarding whom to support.

The cameras turned to the Villa stand when Hause scored, and manager Dean Smith and his assistant reacted differently.

A lot of Chelsea fans weren’t surprised at Terry’s demeanour after the goal, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:

The former Chelsea skipper remains adored by the Blues faithful, and many expect him to follow in the footsteps of Frank Lampard and manage the club someday.