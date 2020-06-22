Chelsea fans react to John Terry’s reaction to Aston Villa goal

Chelsea came from behind to run out 2-1 winners at Aston Villa yesterday, with goals from Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud cancelling out Kortney Hause’s opener.

The hosts headed into the break with the lead, but it took just 15 minutes for the Blues to draw level when play restarted, and they were ahead two minutes later, securing their 15th Premier League win of the campaign, going five points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United and just three points behind third-placed Leicester City.





The victory helped boost Chelsea’s top-four chances, and it will be interesting to see if they can finish in the Champions League zone with games against Manchester City, Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers still to come.

Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry had divided loyalty yesterday, and the Chelsea legend would have been in a sort of dilemma regarding whom to support.

The cameras turned to the Villa stand when Hause scored, and manager Dean Smith and his assistant reacted differently.

A lot of Chelsea fans weren’t surprised at Terry’s demeanour after the goal, and here is how some of them reacted on Twitter:

That John Terry reaction to Aston Villa goal is world class. Man bleed BLUE — Godspower Ovbije (@Oghene_GP) June 21, 2020

John Terry's reaction to that goal is priceless… Man definitely still has a future role to play at the bridge. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) June 21, 2020

John Terry's reaction to that goal haha he's fuming — Nat Menday (@MendayNat) June 21, 2020

John Terry's reaction to that goal just shows where his loyalty lies 😂😂#AVLCHE pic.twitter.com/iPJrSTEgCH — Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) June 21, 2020

John Terry wasn't pleased judging by his reactions — Olieć (@EddieOliech) June 21, 2020

Why are you surprised by John Terry reaction when we conceded? The four Chambers of his heart are all blue for ever. JT; Captain, leader, legend! Forever a blue! #AVLCHE #CFC — Khaleel Kumo (@Khalilkumo) June 21, 2020

It looks like John Terry 's heart is still in Chelsea. Look at his reaction when Aston villa scored.#AVLCHE pic.twitter.com/0zR8hh0NIu — Sam (@skariuky) June 21, 2020

That John terry reaction tells you he's a true blue. He just as much as clapped. No intense jubilation!!! — Eyo Wilfred (@Donwify) June 21, 2020

I spotted it the instant Hause scored and the camera showed his reaction alongside Dean Smith. 😄😄😄 John Terry obviously still loves Chelsea so much he couldn't help but sigh at his former side conceding against Aston Villa. @ChelseaFC legend! #AVLCHE @premierleague https://t.co/ANeWoF5O70 — BCCN TV (@bccn_tv) June 21, 2020

John Terry had mixed reactions all game long. — Towel ya Jirani (@Wycky_M) June 21, 2020

The former Chelsea skipper remains adored by the Blues faithful, and many expect him to follow in the footsteps of Frank Lampard and manage the club someday.