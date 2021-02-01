Chelsea fans react to Callum Hudson-Odoi display vs Burnley

A section of Chelsea fans on Twitter have heaped praise on Callum Hudson-Odoi following a solid display in the 2-0 Premier League win over Burnley.

The 20-year-old struggled for regular starts under former boss Frank Lampard, but that has not been the case since Thomas Tuchel took over at the helm.





The England international has started in an unfamiliar right wing-back position in his last two games, but has managed to make the most of those opportunities.

Against Burnley, Hudson-Odoi was in fine form and he provided the assist for Cesar Azpilicueta, who opened the scoring before the half-time interval.

He continued to impress in the second period and was unlucky to not find the back of the net as his effort deflected off the woodwork.

Hudson-Odoi ended the game with four key passes which was the joint-highest in the game alongside Blues midfielder Jorginho.

His performance has definitely pleased some of the club’s faithful and here are few reactions on Twitter following the much-needed win.

Excellent today again, Cal! 👊💙 — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) January 31, 2021

Best in the world my winger💙 — Aaron Gee (@Legendman1234) January 31, 2021

Hudson odoi our best player yet again. That guy is special… — Azeez Olajide ❼ (@zeezish_) January 31, 2021

Going right to the very top💙 — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) January 31, 2021

Callum Hudson-Odoi is clear, currently our best player. — Benue Breed❄️ (@oyimzy) January 31, 2021

Hudson-Odoi generally prefers to play on the left-wing, but he is also effective from the opposite flank. However, no one may have predicted that he would be the first choice at right wing-back with the presence of Reece James in the squad.

James is definitely better when it comes to the distribution into the box, but Tuchel has gone with Hudson-Odoi and the 20-year-old has grabbed the chance with both hands. He should be fancied to keep his place for the midweek derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com