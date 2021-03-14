Chelsea fans hail Edouard Mendy’s goalkeeping vs Leeds United

A selection of Chelsea fans on Twitter heaped praise on goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for his splendid performance against Leeds United on Saturday.

The Blues went into the game with the chance to do the Premier League double over the Whites for the first time since the 1936/37 campaign.





However, they were unable to do so as they settled for a goalless draw and needed to thank Mendy, who made two top-class saves between the sticks.

The Senegalese international came up with a sublime finger-tip save to deflect Tyler Robert’s shot onto the cross bar in the first half.

Prior to the hour mark, he produced the moment of the match. Raphinha shot on the turn took a deflection which saw Mendy wrong-footed.

However, the 29-year-old managed to shift his weight and got a strong left hand to claw the attacker’s shot away from goal.

His performance delighted a number of the club’s faithful and here are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Edouard Mendy appreciation tweet. What a save! 👏 — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) March 13, 2021

Without Edouard Mendy we’d be losing so comfortably. What a performance. — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) March 13, 2021

Edouard Mendy saved the game. Two terrific saves! pic.twitter.com/Y3pYlh9caH — Akshay TK (@akshay_chelsea_) March 13, 2021

The only positive about today’s game was Edouard Mendy.Two world class saves by him. Fantastic performance 👏🏾. — Gabby®️🇬🇭 (@Franklaar1) March 13, 2021

Edouard Mendy has more cleansheets (19) than goals conceded (18) for Chelsea. Absolute class. pic.twitter.com/aiMjNjmQEH — TLV (suspended at 32k) (@TheIampardView) March 13, 2021

Mendy has kept 14 clean sheets since arriving in the Premier League from Rennes last summer. Only Manchester City’s Ederson has fared better with 16 this term.

In all competitions, he has accumulated 19 clean sheets while conceding only 18 goals for the Blues, which is a hugely impressive statistic.

The club are currently fourth in the table with 51 points, but could be leapfrogged by West Ham United before the international break later this month.

The Hammers are three points behind the west London outfit, and have games in hand against Manchester United and Arsenal respectively.

The Blues’ focus will shift to the Champions League for the home leg of the last 16 against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. They are leading 1-0 after the first leg.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com