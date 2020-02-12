Blog Columns Site News Chelsea expected to sign Hakim Ziyech in summer

12 February, 2020 Chelsea, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Transfer News & Rumours

Chelsea are keen on signing the Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech at the end of this season.

According to De Telegraaf, the Blues have now reached a verbal agreement to sign the midfielder.

The report claims that Chelsea will pay around €45 million.

It will be interesting to see how Ziyech performs in the Premier League once the transfer is finalised. He has been a star for Ajax in the recent seasons.

He has shown his quality in the Champions League as well. Ziyech will certainly add a new dimension to Lampard’s attack.

The Blues are in desperate need of more creativity and Ziyech could solve that problem for them. Since Hazard’s departure to Real Madrid, Chelsea have been mediocre going forward.

Although Tammy Abraham has been a constant source of goals for them, the talented young attacker has not received the required amount of service.

The likes of Pulisic, Barkley, Pedro and Willian haven’t been at their best this season.

Ziyech will add creativity, flair and goals to the Chelsea side. The 26-year-old managed to score 21 goals in all competitions last year and he has bagged eight goals so far this season.

