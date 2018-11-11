Chelsea vs Everton confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea welcome Everton to Stamford Bridge on Sunday aiming to keep up the pressure at the top of the Premier League table.
The Blues head into the weekend second in the standings, just two points behind leaders Manchester City.
Maurizio Sarri’s side are unbeaten in 16 matches in all competitions this season and they will fancy their chances of extending that run this weekend.
However, Everton have been in good form in recent weeks, winning four of their last five matches in the league.
Chelsea are unbeaten in their last four Premier League meetings with the Toffees and are favourites to triumph on Sunday.
The home side are priced at 2/5 to win the game, with Everton on offer at 6/1 and the draw available at 18/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Here's how we line up today!
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 11, 2018
Here it is, Blues! Your starting XI for today's
Change.
Full debut for Yerry Mina!
1️⃣ Change.
🇨🇴 Full debut for Yerry Mina! pic.twitter.com/ioV6WJekcS
— Everton (@Everton) November 11, 2018