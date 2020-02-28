Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is disappointed with losing his starting berth but hasn’t shown a negative reaction

Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is yet to play Premier League football in 2020, with his only two appearances this year coming in the F.A Cup.
The 22-year-old has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge, with boss Frank Lampard preferring Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen as his centre-back pairing, while Kurt Zouma is also ahead of him in the pecking order.
Tomori wasn’t included in the matchday squads against Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich, and it will be interesting to see if he can force his way back into Lampard’s plans.
While he is disappointed with being out of the team, Tomori hasn’t shown a negative reaction and is still training as well as ever, according to The Athletic’s Simon Johnson.
The English defender hasn’t been involved in any altercation with Lampard, there hasn’t been exchange of words and neither has he broken any of rules regarding going out or being late for training.
There are concerns over Tomori’s weakness when it comes to winning aerial battles, though, and he is behind the other three centre-backs in the ratings.
Kurt Zouma has won 76% of his duels, Rudiger 58%, Christensen 58%, while Tomori has won just 55%.
The Chelsea academy graduate lost an aerial duel against Arsenal’s Calum Chambers at the near post when both sides met in December, allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score from the resultant flick on.
He was withdrawn in the second-half and has missed their last seven league games.
There are 11 league games left in the campaign and he still has a chance of getting back into the starting lineup.
Tomori’s chances of making the Three Lions’ Euro 2020 squad will depend on how he fares for Chelsea between now and the end of the season, and that could help inspire him to become better.