Chelsea could lose Clarke-Salter to Dortmund, Sarri ‘keen to keep’ coveted youngster

According to Goal, Chelsea could lose Jake Clarke-Salter to Borussia Dortmund, with the Bundesliga side looking to strengthen their squad with more young English talent. Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is ‘keen to keep’ the coveted youngster, however, so there’s no guarantee he will be allowed to leave.
Goal also say Clarke-Salter could be recalled from his loan spell at Vitesse Arnhem should Gary Cahill depart Stamford Bridge in January as expected. Cahill has admitted he could leave Chelsea due to a lack of playing time this season, so the Blues would have to bring in a temporary replacement in his stead.
Clarke-Salter, who has embarked upon loan moves to Bristol Rovers (13 appearances in 2016/17) and Sunderland (11 appearances in 2017/18), joined Vitesse in July and has gone on to make 12 appearances in all competitions, scoring and creating two goals.
The 21-year-old’s form in the Netherlands has led to interest from Bundesliga duo Dortmund & Bayer Leverkusen and Premier League pair Fulham & Burnley, but his future is up in the air. Cahill’s decision on whether or not to leave Chelsea could have a major bearing on Clarke-Salter’s next move.
Stats from Transfermarkt.