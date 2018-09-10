Chelsea could lose Cahill, poor Sarri treatment may lead to January move

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has an uncertain future. He’s struggled for playing time under new manager Maurizio Sarri and could be considering a move away from Stamford Bridge in January if he continues to be on the periphery. David Luiz was brought in from the cold and has ousted the England international from the starting lineup, with Antonio Rudiger partnering him.
The 32-year-old is an unsung hero, having made 282 appearances in all competitions since his 2012-move from Bolton Wanderers. In his six years with the London giants, Cahill has won two Premier League titles, two FA Cups, one League Cup one Europa League title and a Champions League crown. He was a regular for Chelsea up until this season, making 27 league appearances in 2017/18, and The Sun believe he could be on the move in the coming months.
Unless the Blues have identified a long-term replacement for Cahill in their defence, it may not be wise to part company with a terrific servant for the club. The centre-back is in the last year of his deal and was representing his country (61 caps for the England national team) until announcing his retirement this campaign so he’s still a useful player to have.
Time will tell if Chelsea let him seek first-team football elsewhere or if his situation changes under Sarri. He’s yet to make an appearance under the new boss so his chances of a return look slim.
