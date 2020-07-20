Chelsea closing in on the signing of Kai Havertz

Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to The Athletic, the Blues are the only club willing to meet his €80 million valuation this summer.





The player has already spoken to Frank Lampard and Chelsea’s project appeals to him. Lampard has done a good job developing the youngsters this season and he could do the same with Havertz next year.

The 21-year-old was a man in demand before the Coronavirus pandemic but the health crisis has affected the finances of most clubs and they cannot spend freely in the market anymore.

The report adds that personal terms won’t be a problem and Havertz is now keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

The German is a world-class talent who is destined to be a star. It would be a tremendous coup for Chelsea if they manage to sign him. The youngster has 17 goals and 8 assists to his name so far this season.

Chelsea have already signed Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech for the next season. It will be interesting to see if they can strengthen their defence now.

The Blues are likely to challenge for the title next year if they can get their signings sorted in time.

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted to the news.

Absolutely massive signing if Chelsea can pull this off , the pulling power and influence of Frank Lampard really coming through now #UTC — Paul Butler (@paul26cfc) July 20, 2020

Frank Lampard pull power is unmatched 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/OSr4492d9d — sarri is a fat fraud (@Sarriout) July 20, 2020