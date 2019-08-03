Chelsea legend returns to help the next generation of players

Chelsea legend Claude Makelele says he is eager to make a difference to the club after returning in a new off-field role.
The former France international has rejoined Chelsea as a technical mentor for young players and those out on loan.
“I am very happy to come back home,” Makelele told the club’s official website. “This club gave me a lot and now I want to give back and help the young Chelsea players dreaming of a career in football.
“I want to use all my experience to help them become professionals in every aspect and I am looking forward to getting started.”
Makelele won two Premier League titles at Chelsea, before joining Paris Saint-Germain in 2008.
The 46-year-old will work closely with individual academy players in addition to monitoring the progress of those who are on temporary deals elsewhere.
Club director, Marina Granovskaia, says she is delighted that Makelele has agreed to return to Stamford Bridge.
“His long and successful career on the field, added to his winning mentality and experience as a coach in recent years, make him the ideal person to pass on his expertise to our talented youngsters,” she said.
“He will be a valuable asset to both our Academy and first-team coaching staff.”