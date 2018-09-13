Chelsea vs Cardiff City injury update & predicted starting line-ups

Chelsea host Cardiff City on Saturday aiming to maintain their 100% record in the Premier League.
Maurizio Sarri has enjoyed a prefect start to life at Stamford Bridge, leading his side to victories over Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Bournemouth.
Newly-promoted Cardiff have drawn two of their opening four games this term, but they are likely to find things difficult this weekend.
Cesc Fabregas is a doubt for the Blues with a knee injury, but Sarri has no other injury worries to contend with.
Bluebirds’ boss Neil Warnock will hope to welcome back midfielder Aron Gunnarsson from a knee problem.
The two sides last met during the 2013/14 season, with Chelsea winning 4-1 at home before securing a 2-1 away victory.
Predicted starting line-ups:
Chelsea: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Hazard, Morata.
Cardiff City: Etheridge, Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Bennett, Arter, Gunnarsson, Hoilett, Camarasa, Reid, Ward.
Odds: Chelsea 1/5, Cardiff 12/1, Draw 11/2.