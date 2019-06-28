Callum Hudson-Odoi ready to commit future to Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi is close to signing a new five-year deal with Chelsea.
The 18-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich over the past few months, but the Telegraph has claimed that he is on the verge of penning a new contract at Stamford Bridge.
The forward is currently recovering from a serious achilles tendon injury, but Chelsea are eager to secure his future with the club.
Hudson-Odoi tried to force a move to Bayern during the January transfer window, with the German club making numerous bids to try and secure a deal.
However, Chelsea resisted all the offers and have repeatedly insisted that the England international is not for sale.
Hudson-Odoi was frustrated at his lack of opportunities last season. but Maurizio Sarri’s exit from the club has changed the landscape.
Frank Lampard is expected to be Sarri’s replacement and the club’s transfer ban means the former Chelsea star will be keen to keep hold of Hudson-Odoi and other promising youngsters.
Lampard failed to get Derby County promoted from the Championship last season, but an emotional return to Chelsea is looking increasingly likely.