Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday aiming to move into the top four in the Premier League.
The Blues head into the game sixth in the standings, but a victory at Stamford Bridge would see them draw level on points with third-placed Arsenal.
Chelsea have won their last nine meetings with Brighton in all competitions, scoring 19 goals and conceding just two.
They have lost just one Premier League home game this season against Leicester City back in December.
Brighton have lost all nine of their top flight away games against the ‘Big Six’ sides, scoring just two goals in those matches.
Chelsea are strongly fancied to maintain their dominance over Brighton and should pick up three points this evening.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Callum Hudson-Odoi makes his first @PremierLeague start! 👏
Here's how we line up for #CHEBHA… pic.twitter.com/amSBpRVF6A
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 3, 2019
🔢 Here's how Albion line up for tonight's @premierleague match against @ChelseaFC at Stamford Bridge…
4⃣ changes for the Seagulls – Bruno, Gaetan Bong, Solly March and Florin Andone come into the side!
📲 Matchday Live is presented by @SnickersUKcom.#BHAFC 💚 pic.twitter.com/ZiUyDky167
— Brighton & Hove Albion ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) April 3, 2019